Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

World champions Bayern lost in Frankfurt, allowing RB Leipzig to close the gap. Elsewhere, a virtuoso performance by Erling Haaland in the Ruhr Derby put Schalke in big trouble while Gladbach also capped a bad week.

