Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 07:12 Hits: 2

The Kara Tepe camp for displaced people on the Greek island of Lesbos is ill-suited for the harsh winter conditions. Aid agencies are sounding the alarm about catastrophic conditions there.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lesbos-winter-brings-more-suffering-for-refugees/a-56657217?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf