Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 13:08 Hits: 2

Buildings and construction generate nearly 40% of global carbon emissions. As urbanization skyrockets, the sector needs to find ways to rapidly decarbonize through net-zero building.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/5-things-to-know-about-carbon-free-construction/a-52747374?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf