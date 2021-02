Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 13:54 Hits: 2

The DRC is no stranger to violence and death. But when a foreign diplomat is killed, one expects swift answers. History tells us not to hold our breath when it comes to the DRC and the UN, writes Mimi Mefo Takambou.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-another-cold-case-in-the-democratic-republic-of-congo/a-56674406?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf