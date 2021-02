Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 4

Venezuela is giving the EU ambassador 72 hours to leave the country, again. But the bloc insists on negotiations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venezuela-kicks-out-eu-envoy-to-protest-sanctions/a-56679569?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf