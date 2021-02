Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 19:45 Hits: 6

Bark beetles are the main driver of spruce tree deaths in the country. But this was exacerbated by a dry summer.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-forest-decline-hits-record-levels/a-56680590?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf