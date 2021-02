Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 11:16 Hits: 2

French Health Minister Olivier VĂ©ran will head to Dunkirk in northern France on Wednesday as the government eyes new measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the region, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210223-france-considers-fresh-measures-to-stem-covid-19-spread-in-dunkirk