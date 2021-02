Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 12:52 Hits: 2

French actor Gerard Depardieu strongly contests rape and sexual assault charges leveled against him, his lawyer said on Wednesday, and asked that the associated investigation be allowed to proceed away from the public eye.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210224-g%C3%A9rard-depardieu-strongly-contests-rape-charges-lawyer-says