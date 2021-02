Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 16:53 Hits: 4

MADRID (Reuters) - Decked out in pearls, 106-year-old Felicisima de la Fuente is thrilled to be on her way to see a show at a Madrid theatre after nearly a year cooped up in a nursing home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/25/madrid039s-covid-vaccinated-care-home-residents-relish-freedom-on-theatre-trip