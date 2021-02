Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 23:13 Hits: 1

Britain will on Monday (Feb 22) call for the United Nations to be given "urgent and unfettered" access to Xinjiang to investigate reports of abuses in the Chinese region.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/xinjiang-britain-challenge-china-at-un-access-14253434