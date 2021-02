Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 00:39 Hits: 1

A United Airlines 777 with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-boeing-777-pratt-whitney-pw4000-engine-faa-directive-14253512