Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 10:12 Hits: 0

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers on Monday (Feb 22) tasked the bloc's top diplomat and its executive wing with drawing up a series of measures to target those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar, as people rallied in the streets of the country's biggest city. "The European Union ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/myanmar-coup-eu-sanctions-measures-military-14256366