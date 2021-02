Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 12:54 Hits: 0

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi on Monday said they had started a new clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, reviving their efforts against the pandemic after a setback in December delayed the shot's launch.

