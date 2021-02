Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 18:50 Hits: 2

The United Kingdom antitrust tribunal ruled on Monday (Feb 22) that Epic Games, the creator of popular game Fortnite, will not be allowed to pursue its case against Apple in the UK over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/epic-games-apple-uk-blocks-ban-contest-14258998