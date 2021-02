Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 16:32 Hits: 3

The Capitol rioters stand in stark contrast to the Catonsville Nine. Both broke the law in similar ways, but their views of justice differ greatly.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2021/0224/Disruption-from-the-inside-Using-privilege-to-fight-injustice?icid=rss