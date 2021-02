Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 2

COVAX, the WHO-backed program for equitable vaccination distribution, has been hampered by rich countries pursuing their own vaccine agendas. But the initiative has notched a win eight months after its inception by delivering vaccines to Ghana.

