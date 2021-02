Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 19:42 Hits: 5

Top security officials engaged in finger-pointing at the first congressional hearing on the U.S. Capitol attack. But at least senators agreed on who caused it, with one notable exception.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/Politics-Watch/2021/0224/Why-did-Capitol-security-fail-on-Jan.-6?icid=rss