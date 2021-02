Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 13:34 Hits: 1

Before his death on February 6, George P. Shultz, a former US Secretary of the Treasury and Secretary of State, co-authored a final commentary warning of the dangers posed by the vast increase in US government spending in recent years, including during the COVID-19 crisis.

