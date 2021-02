Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 13:55 Hits: 1

India faces a seemingly mammoth COVID-19 vaccination challenge, but its progress so far suggests it may be well equipped to handle the task. Other countries seeking to protect their populations from the pandemic should draw at least three lessons from India's efforts.

