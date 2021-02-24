Lawsuit calls out alleged co-conspirators in Arbery murder. Chief among them: Georgia cops

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Exactly one year after her son's death, Ahmaud Arbery's mother filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to hold not only the men accused of killing Arbery accountable but the prosecutors and police department that allowed the accused killers to go free for 74 days after Arbery’s death. Wander Cooper-Jones is seeking in excess of $1 million in U.S. District Court, according to the lawsuit.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was unarmed when he was accused of trespassing on the property of a South Georgia home, hunted down, and fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, for doing little more than jogging, his family’s attorneys have said. Even though the Glynn County Police Department immediately obtained video of the incident recorded by William Bryan, a resident later charged with taking part in the murder, suspects Gregory and Travis McMichael weren't arrested until Thursday, May 7, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

"Consistent with the Glynn County Manager's 2019 report describing the Glynn County Police Department's 'ongoing culture of cover-up, failure to supervise, abuse of power and lack of accountability,' when Glynn County police officers arrived on the scene they did not arrest their former colleague Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, or William Bryan, despite the fact that all three had just participated in the gruesome execution of an unarmed person,” Cooper-Jones’ legal team said in the suit.

#BREAKING A federal civil rights complaint has been filed in the #AhmaudArbery family Attorneys say Glynn County Police deputized the three men charged in his death and law enforcement tried to cover up Arbery's murder. Story to follow @FCN2gopic.twitter.com/znDgjZ5BIt February 23, 2021

The offices of both district attorneys in Brunswick and Waycross are being investigated for “possible prosecutorial misconduct” in the case. ”The Attorney General is concerned that the actions of these offices in possibly misrepresenting or failing to disclose information during the process of appointing a conflict prosecutor to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery may have constituted unprofessional conduct (...) or other crimes,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a letter requesting an investigation.

His office received a letter from Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson on Feb. 27 advising of a conflict of interest because McMichael is a former investigator with her office. Johnson asked George Barnhill, the district attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit, to take on the case. "Not long after Mr. Barnhill’s appointment, he and Ms. Johnson learned that Mr. Barnhill’s son, an assistant district attorney in Ms. Johnson’s office, had worked with Mr. McMichael on a prosecution involving Mr. Arbery,” Carr said. “Mr. Barnhill, however, held onto the case for several more weeks after making this discovery."

It was later discovered that Georgia police actually encouraged Gregory McMichael to play pretend cop for the neighborhood. “It appears that Gregory McMichael had been informally ‘deputized’ by the Glynn County Police Department,” said Elizabeth Graddy, an attorney for the owner of the home in question. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Arbery's family, tweeted on Tuesday: "Everyone involved in the targeting, murder and cover-up in the case of #AhmaudArbery must pay criminally and civilly. Did you know that one of the officers that gave the McMichaels permission to hunt Ahmaud still works for the PD?"

Lawsuit filed today by the family of #AhmaudArbery includes a map showing the path along which he was chased before he was killed. Full complaint here https://t.co/l3n6Sdr8m9@TroyKless@FCN2gopic.twitter.com/vjbiFW5JYA February 23, 2021

The anniversary of Arbery’s death prompted top Democrats throughout the nation to tweet messages calling for justice, including President Joe Biden. “A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life,” the president tweeted. “Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery’s life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color.” Rep. Cori Bush tweeted: “We cannot forget his life. We cannot forget his story. We cannot forget that the system almost let his killers get away. ”

One year ago today, Ahmaud Arbery went on a run. He was hunted down and murdered. We cannot forget his life. We cannot forget his story. We cannot forget that the system almost let his killers get away. Ahmaud, we continue to fight for justice for Black lives in your name. pic.twitter.com/ZsKRYssSYw February 23, 2021

Bernice King, activist and the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted: "You should be here. I’m praying for your family and committed to working toward a nation and world where Black men aren’t hunted and gunned down for being Black." Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she’s thinking of Arbery’s family and praying for their healing. “The murder of #AhmaudArbery is proof that we must construct a system where justice is the foundation & not the ceiling of our imagination,” Abrams tweeted. “A system that brings equal justice to Black people & prevents unjust murders of Black people, where protest is often the only solace.”

The murder of #AhmaudArbery is proof that we must construct a system where justice is the foundation & not the ceiling of our imagination. A system that brings equal justice to Black people & prevents unjust murders of Black people, where protest is often the only solace. 2/2 February 23, 2021

