Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Numerous US legislators are proposing a new tax on stock trades to slow down social-media-fueled meteors like GameStop. But such a tax would actually make things worse by prolonging the time it takes for a meteoric price rise to correct itself and reunite with reality.

