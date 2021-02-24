The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Guinea Receives Ebola Vaccines To Tackle the Outbreak

According to the authorities, Ebola vaccines sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Guinea on Tuesday as the country battles with the first outbreak since the 2016 upsurge, the worse reported thus far.

"The vaccination uses the ‘ring strategy’ where all people who have come into contact with a confirmed Ebola patient are given the vaccine, as well as frontline and health workers," the WHO remarked.

Moreover, the WHO Director-General recalled that "the last time Guinea faced an Ebola outbreak, vaccines were still being developed," and the country is now in a better position to face the disease.

On February 14, the authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the country, after which they implemented strict epidemiological surveillance.

    

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Guinea-Receives-Ebola-Vaccines-To-Tackle-the-Outbreak-20210223-0026.html

