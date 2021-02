Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:31 Hits: 3

This week some students were allowed back to school. Most of them were happy to do so. But critics feel the resumption of classes as too risky — and say teachers should have been vaccinated first.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-was-it-premature-to-open-german-schools/a-56672934?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf