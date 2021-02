Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 08:58 Hits: 1

A former Syrian intelligence service agent was on Wednesday sentenced to four and a half years in jail for complicity in crimes against humanity in the first court case over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210224-german-court-sentences-syrian-ex-intelligence-officer-to-four-and-a-half-years-jail-for-aiding-crimes-against-humanity