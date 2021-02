Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:46 Hits: 1

Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive vaccines acquired through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative with a delivery Wednesday of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

