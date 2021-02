Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:20 Hits: 0

As COVID-19 vaccination programs scale up globally, they must be able to withstand reality. Policymakers need to incorporate three realistic assumptions into their immunization plans: delays are inevitable, inequality will increase, and vaccine procurement could be a proxy for geopolitics.

