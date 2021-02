Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:31 Hits: 1

With his plan to build a concert of democracies to contain China, US President Joe Biden is making a grave mistake. The US and China should each be doing their part to protect the global commons, not competing for global dominance.

