Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 07:41 Hits: 3

Canada’s House of Commons voted to label Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide hours after China claimed its treatment of the minority group was a "shining example" of progressive policies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/china-xinjiang-uyghurs-canadian-parliament-genocide/31116975.html