Trump Hotel faces 'hard questions' about its future as no one is staying there: CNN reporter

"It wasn't that long ago the Trump International Hotel was buzzing, but tonight there are serious questions about its future," siad Todd. "With Donald Trump out of office, there now seems to be little to attract guests to his gilded hotel."

The Trump Hotel is a refurbished version of the Old Post Office Building, on lease from the General Services Administration.

"Despite its ornate lobby, the Trump International Hotel, like other high-end locations, has been ravaged by COVID," said Todd. "On a recent weekend evening, a CNN employee who shot this video saw decent crowds in the lounge and at the steakhouse, but few people staying in the hotel. The next day during a weekend brunch period, our employee observed the lobby area was lifeless. Scenes consistent with the view from the editor of a newsletter who has kept close track of Trump hotels."

"During our recent visit, a staffer noted it's normal to have a slowdown at this time of year, but also said because of everything going on it had a different time," said Todd. "A different time from the days just before Donald Trump was elected president, the Trump International opened, touted as a crown jewel in his real estate empire."

The Trump Organization as a whole has suffered recently; a new blow will come soon as Tiffany & Co. moves out of its temporary location at Trump Tower in Manhattan following its 5th Ave store's renovation, taking $7 million in annual rent with it.

