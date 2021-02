Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 04:11 Hits: 4

Canadian MPs voted Monday to label Beijing's treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide, a move angrily slammed by China as a "malicious provocation."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210223-canadia-s-parliament-says-china-s-treatment-of-uighurs-genocide