Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 07:58 Hits: 1

OECUSSE, Timor-Leste: A defrocked American priest went on trial on Tuesday (Feb 23) to face charges he sexually abused young girls at his shelter for orphans and children from impoverished families, marking the first clergy sex case to emerge in Timor-Leste — the most Catholic place in the world ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/defrocked-us-priest-on-trial-in-timor-leste-on-sex-abuse-charges-14261546