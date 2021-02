Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 07:59 Hits: 1

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported three new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Tuesday (Feb 23), as the cluster in its biggest city of Auckland expanded just days after authorities were forced to impose fresh curbs. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted a brief COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-auckland-covid-19-cluster-grows-3-new-cases-14262656