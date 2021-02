Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 15:51 Hits: 2

Notwithstanding the predictable release of pent-up demand for consumer durables, face-to-face services show clear evidence of lasting scarring. Consequently, with the snapback for durables likely to be finished soon, even rapid vaccination is unlikely to shorten the tough time that lies ahead for the post-pandemic US economy.

