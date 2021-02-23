Daily Kos amasses over 260,000 signatures in support of Deb Haaland for secretary of the interior

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 03:05 Hits: 6

Today, Daily Kos delivered over 260,000 signatures in support of Rep. Deb Haaland as the Senate is about to begin hearings to confirm her as the new secretary of the Department of the Interior under the Biden-Harris administration. Haaland currently serves as the representative from New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District and was nominated to lead the Department of Interior by President Joe Biden in December 2020.

The Department of the Interior plays a crucial role in the historic preservation of federal lands and natural resources, as well as programs that oversee Native Alaskans, Native Americans, and Native Hawaiians. Yet, no American president has tapped someone from these communities to lead the Department of the Interior—until now. As Haaland herself said, “A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior.”

“The significance of Haaland’s nomination cannot be overstated. If she is confirmed, for the first time in American history, a Native American would be overseeing policies that affect tribal nations,” said Carolyn Fiddler, communications director for Daily Kos. “Daily Kos is thrilled to help push Haaland’s historic nomination forward and ensure that America gains another fierce advocate for our natural resources and tribal communities.”

“Deb Haaland’s nomination for Secretary of the Department of Interior is nothing short of historic,” said Greenpeace USA Senior Climate Campaigner Lisa Ramsden. “She will soon become the first Native person to lead the department that oversees millions of acres of Tribal lands, turning a page in this country’s dark history and giving an Indigenous woman authority over stolen land. We urge the Senate to swiftly advance Haaland’s confirmation so she can get to work delivering on the Biden administration’s plan to reclaim public lands and waters for the people.”

“Deb Haaland is a fiercely progressive, Green New Deal-supporting climate hawk who stands for Indigenous rights, keeping fossil fuels in the ground, and banning fracking. She’s a groundbreaking choice to lead the Department of the Interior. Climate Hawks Vote endorsed her congressional race in 2018 and we strongly support her confirmation,” said RL Miller, political director at Climate Hawks Vote.

“Rep. Haaland is eminently qualified to lead the Department of the Interior, and the Sierra Club urges the Senate to confirm her historical nomination. Haaland has led with integrity, collaboration and continues the fight for a healthy environment for today and for future generations," said Chris Hill, acting director of Sierra Club’s Our Wild America campaign. “We’re confident Rep. Haaland can be the change we need at the Department of the Interior. We look forward to working with her to ensure lands and waters are a core part of the climate solution.”

Participating organizations include #VOTEPROCHOICE, 198 methods, 350 Butte County, Beyond the Bomb, Climate Hawks Vote, Consumers United for Fairness, End Citizens United, Endangered Species Coalition, Fight for Reform, Friends of the Earth Action, Greenpeace USA, The Juggernaut Project, LeftNet, Let America Vote, Lonely Whale, Progressive Democrats of America, Sustainable Energy & Economy Network, UltraViolet, Voter Action Project, and Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN).

