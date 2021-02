Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 04:35 Hits: 7

Tar has stained nearly 160 kilometers of Israel's coastline, devastating nature and wildlife. Authorities have advised people against using the beaches for bathing, sport and leisure until further notice.

