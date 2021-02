Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 23:40 Hits: 6

The daughters of prominent Black activist Malcolm X have called to reopen the investigation into his murder in light of new testimony implicating the New York police and the FBI.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210221-malcolm-x-s-family-seeks-to-reopen-investigation-into-his-murder