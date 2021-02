Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 08:32 Hits: 7

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gathered with hundreds of people to observe a minute's silence on the anniversary of the devastating 2011 earthquake. Flags were lowered to honor the 185 people who died.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-marks-christchurch-earthquake-10th-anniversary/a-56646321?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf