Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 03:41 Hits: 8

Boeing Co said it recommended suspending the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210222-boeing-777-planes-grounded-by-airlines-in-us-and-japan-after-engine-failure