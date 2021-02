Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 09:10 Hits: 10

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Myanmar's military, which seized power three weeks ago, to halt repression and release hundreds detained since the coup. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/22/un-chief-guterres-tells-myanmar-military-quotstop-the-repressionquot