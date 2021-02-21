Ecuador: Arauz Says Electoral Second Round in Danger

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 18:33 Hits: 5

The candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador for the Union for Hope (Unes) coalition denounced this Sunday that the second electoral round in the South American country, scheduled for April 11, is in danger due to State entities' interference in the electoral process.

At a press conference, Arauz, winner of the first electoral round, rejected the "interference and grotesque meddling by other State institutions in the electoral function" concerning the latest actions of the Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office and the Comptroller's Office.

In his complaint, the politician called on the international community and electoral observers to be aware of the electoral process in the face of the threat posed by the State's intervention in the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Arauz responded to the State Comptroller General's request, Pablo Celi. The latter sent an official letter to the National Electoral Council (CNE), in which he reported on the start of an audit of the computer system of this entity, used for the elections of February 7.

The Unes candidate considered the interference of State entities in the electoral process a blow to Ecuadorian democracy.

"We will take actions in Quito and Guayaquil with the presence of our activists in the CNE to act as citizen overseers in the face of this threat of interference in the electoral process," he said.

Arauz said: "Let us not allow any decision to modify the electoral calendar and the second round scheduled for April 11 because it threatens democracy."

He expressed his support for the right of political movements to open the polls. "We respect the right of political participation to present their objections. I insist on the right of Ecuadorians to present these requests and the obligation of the CNE to respond to them."

He commented that the State's functions must rise to the occasion and contribute to democracy without interference. "These are not isolated cases. The Comptroller's Office previously interfered when it tried to eliminate political movements. Among them ours," he recalled.

The State Attorney General's Office announced a "collection of digital content from the database that administers the electoral computer system" to carry out a "forensic computer expertise."

