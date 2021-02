Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 18:53 Hits: 3

GAROWE, Somalia (Reuters) - Somalia's president, whose four-year term expired this month, should not take part in talks aimed at resolving a dispute that has caused a delay in choosing a new head of state, two of Somalia's five regional governments said on Sunday. Read full story

