Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 15:10 Hits: 2

The French government on Sunday accused the Green mayor of Lyon of insulting French butchers and harming the health of children by keeping meat off the menu for school lunches in the city.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210221-french-lyon-mayor-s-decision-to-serve-meat-free-school-lunches-sparks-outrage