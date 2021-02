Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 08:59 Hits: 8

The head of the IAEA has met with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the civilian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, ahead of Tehran’s February 23 deadline to reduce United Nations inspections of the country’s nuclear facilities if U.S. sanctions are not lifted.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-nuclear-deal-iaea-talks-united-nations/31113867.html