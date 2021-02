Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 09:07 Hits: 7

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's decision to end snap inspections by U.N. inspectors on Feb. 23 would not mean abandoning its 2015 nuclear deal, but the United States must still lift sanctions on Tehran to rescue the pact, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday. Read full story

