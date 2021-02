Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 03:02 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday (Feb 21) - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country. Facebook's abrupt decision on Thursday to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-wont-advertise-vaccine-on-facebook-publicity-14248192