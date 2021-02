Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 06:17 Hits: 5

Thousands of opponents of Myanmar's military coup gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, killing two.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210221-myanmar-protesters-gather-again-as-un-chief-condemns-deadly-crackdown