Grocery workers, heroes of the pandemic, left out on vaccinations, this week in the war on workers

"Grocery workers say they can't get coronavirus vaccines, even as they help distribute them,” the Washington Post headline reads. But as the story makes clear, grocery workers don’t “say” they can’t get vaccines. They can’t. Unless they are elderly or have comorbidities in addition to being grocery workers—i.e., unless they are eligible for vaccination for reasons other than being among the front-line workers who have kept us all going this last nearly a year—grocery workers don’t get vaccination priority except in 13 states. Meanwhile, pharmacies in some grocery stores are administering the vaccinations the workers can’t get.
“Of course health-care workers should get the vaccine first, that’s not a question,” one California worker said. “But how many people am I exposed to in a day? Hundreds. Sick or well? I don’t know. Customers come in with masks under their nose, sipping their coffee as they walk around.”
In 11 states there’s no plan to give grocery workers any priority for vaccination, while in Tennessee they’re at the same priority level as overnight camp counselors.
● Silicon Valley bus drivers restored community rides for free—by taking matters into their own hands.
● Why workers need the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.
● California bill aims to regulate Amazon's relentless warehouse worker quotas.
● New California law would exempt employees who speak out about discrimination from NDAs.
● A "union" that pushes to deport people is the labor movement's opponent.
