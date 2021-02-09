Iran Begins Sputnik V Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 21:07 Hits: 1

Several doctors, nurses, and first responders were vaccinated this Tuesday with the Russian anti-COVID vaccine.

A vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began this Tuesday in Tehran with Sputnik V's application to the nation's health sector professionals.

The campaign to put an end to the pandemic in the Persian nation began with applying the Russian substance to prevent infection of the new coronavirus.

Parsa Namaki, the son of the Iranian Minister of Health, Saeed Namaki, was the first to receive the Sputnik V vaccine injection in an event at the Imam Khomeini Public Hospital in Tehran, broadcast to the media to introduce the campaign against COVID-19 in the country.

During the event, several doctors, nurses, and assistants from the intensive care unit of the Imam Khomeini Hospital were vaccinated, including the anesthesiologist Fatah Ghazi and the nurse Sara Gudarzi, who was injected by another woman and with her arm covered, respecting the Islamic regulations in Iran, as well as other individuals.

"Today, we started vaccination in 635 public, charitable and private hospitals, which were reference centers in the management of coronavirus," Namaki revealed.

The health minister also highlighted Sputnik V's efficacy of 91.6 percent and guaranteed the import of doses only from "very reliable sources" for the nation where more than 1.4 million contagions and 58,000 deaths have been tallied.

