Argentinian Parties Call for Cuba's Removal From Terrorist List

Several parties from the Frente de Todos (FdT) coalition, which took the Alberto and Cristina Fernandez ticket to power, today called on the United States to remove Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Following Partido Justicialista (PJ), another two forces of the FdT, Frente Grande and Forja, closed ranks by expressing their forceful condemnation of this measure, one of the last taken by the Trump administration against the island, and called on current President Joe Biden to revoke it.



We want to express our solidarity with the Cuban people and call on the US government to stop including the island in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, those parties which are part of the ruling political coalition said in a statement. Cuba is not terrorist, according to a statement in which those political forces expressed that they believe that now that the Trump administration is over, which promoted the unfounded measure against the Caribbean nation and its people, a reparation is needed due to such a decision.



'US belief that Cuba is a country that sponsors terrorism violates international rights and regulations established by the United Nations,' the text highlights.



It also adds that the rights and life of every Cuban are being threatened by such arbitrariness and the quality of life in the face of economic sanctions and obstacles to trade do not help the people to live with tranquility and in peace.



Frente Grande and Forja also condemned all and each measure which compromises a country's sovereign independence by noting they oppose any economic, commercial and financial blockade against any country of the world, referring to that imposed on the island for over 60 years.

