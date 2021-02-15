Turkey Accuses US of Funneling Weapons to Terrorist Groups

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 21:55 Hits: 1

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that military forces had eliminated 42 extremists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Monday the United States' actions for its lack of support amid a recent massacre committed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group and accused Washington of backing the Kurdish organization.

If the US wants to "continue our alliance globally and in NATO, then it must stop siding with terrorists," Erdogan said during a provincial congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the Black Sea province of Rize.

"If we are together with you in NATO, treat us sincerely and don't be with the terrorists; if your place is with the terrorists, don't be with us," Erdogan said to the U.S. government.

He accused Washington of "obviously backing" Kurdish groups such as the PKK, YPG (People's Protection Units), and PYD (Democratic Union Party) despite claims to the contrary.

Erdogan indicated that Washington provides ammunition to the YPG group, which is active in Syria and has a strong link to the PKK.

"Unfortunately, we have all seen that from the beginning. In northern Iraq, they have brought thousands of trucks, of tanks, they have brought ammunition and given it to terrorists, and these terrorists have fought against our security forces," Erdogan said.

PKK, a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union, murdered 13 Turkish citizens who were held in northern Iraq.



They were brave sons of Turkey, a key NATO ally and a key contributor to the global war on terror. February 14, 2021

Ankara announced Sunday that Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants executed some 13 Turks, including military and police personnel, during a military operation against the group.

For its part, Washington said it condemned the killings if reports that the PKK was responsible were confirmed.

Likewise, the Turkish leader has described as "a joke" the statement of repudiation issued by Washington.

"The US statement on the PKK's execution of Turkish citizens in northern Iraq is ridiculous. They claim they do not support the PKK, but they certainly do," he commented.

"The blood of innocent people martyred in northern Iraq is on the hands of all those who defend, support and sympathize with PKK terrorists," Erdogan said, according to Anadolu Agency.

